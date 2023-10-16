Top track

James Baker - Validé

James Baker

POPUP!
Mon, 16 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

James Baker explore son quotidien avec un humour incisif et des rimes bien senties, il décrit sa réalité, et nous embarque dans son univers pour raconter ses amours, ses galères, son enfance et ses ambitions.

youtube chanel : https://www.youtube.com/chann

Présenté par Le Périscope.

Lineup

Venue

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
175 capacity

