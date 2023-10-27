Top track

Fazerdaze

Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rendez-vous pour le concert excaptionnel de Fazerdaze au POPUP! le 27 octobre 2023 !

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16 ans devront être accompagnées d'une personne majeure.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Fazerdaze

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

