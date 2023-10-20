Top track

M. WARD & the Undertakers + Oisin Leech

Point Ephémère
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.20

About

M. WARD & the undertakers

+ Oisin Leech

"SUPERNATURAL THING" DE M. WARD DÉFIE LE TEMPS QUI PASSE

par James Cushing

À plusieurs reprises, alors que j'écoutais " Supernatural Thing " de M. Ward, je me suis demandé en quelle année nous étions. Était-ce e Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

M. Ward, Oisin Leech

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

