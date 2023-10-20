DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ewan Mainwood

Muthers Studio
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by FKP Scorpio & AEG.

Lineup

Venue

Muthers Studio

14 Rea St S, Birmingham B5 6LB
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

