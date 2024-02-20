Top track

Open - di Daniel Ezralow

Teatro Colosseo
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €30.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Torna al Teatro Colosseo Open, scritto da Daniel Ezralow a quattro mani con la moglie Arabella Holzbog, un entusiasmante patchwork di piccole storie che attraverso una danza divertente e generosa strizzano l'occhio allo spettatore con numeri a effetto, mul Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

