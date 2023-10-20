Top track

Charlotte's Thong

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fifteen Further - Mexican Summer w/ Connan Mockasin + Iceage + FAUZIA

La Cigale
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Charlotte's Thong
Got a code?

About

Mexican Summer célèbre sa quinzième année en tant que label discographique indépendant promouvant le travail de musiciens audacieux sans limites de genre ou de forme. Pour cet événement monumental, le label organisera une série de concerts à New York, Los Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Connan Mockasin, Iceage, FAUZIA

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.