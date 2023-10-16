Top track

Len - RACKISTAN

LEN

Village Underground
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With an effortless approach to everything he does, the hype around Stockwell-native Len further infests the underground scene. Not entirely new to all of this, Len has cultivated his own audience since surfacing on Soundcloud in 2017, instantly gaining att Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Len

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
