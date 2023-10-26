Top track

Shida Shahabi - All In Circles

Shida Shahabi (plus support from Eva Lunny)

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £9

About

Stockholm-based Shida Shahabi is a pianist and composer whose stunning debut album 'Homes' (2018) drew widespread acclaim from the likes of Mary Anne Hobbs and Gilles Peterson. She will be performing from her newly released album 'Living Circle' (2023) on Read more

Presented by Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.

Lineup

Eva Lunny, Shida Shahabi

Venue

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Gardner Center Rd, Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

