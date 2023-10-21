DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KOUM TARA est une rencontre de quatre univers musicaux autour d'un même projet, créé et dirigé par le compositeur Karim Maurice : les musiques traditionnelles chaâbi, le quatuor à cordes classique, les musiques actuelles et le jazz. Ces thèmes ont été trav
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.