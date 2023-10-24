DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gaz Coombes

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Revenant inspiré de la Britpop, Gaz Coombes a illuminé les années 90 avec Supergrass, un trio pop punk très britannique avec un sens de la mélodie très au-dessus de la moyenne. Entre fulgurances glam rock psyché et soul soyeuse, ce natif d’Oxford offre une Read more

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

