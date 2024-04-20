Top track

Jerron Paxton - Jim Tampa Blues

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jerron Paxton

Bush Hall
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jerron Paxton - Jim Tampa Blues
Got a code?

About

Although still in his 20s, Jerron Paxton has earned a reputation for transporting audiences back to the 1920's and making them wish they could stay there for good. Paxton may be one of the greatest multi-instrumentalists that you have not heard of. Yet. An Read more

Presented by DMP.

Lineup

Jerron 'Blind Boy' Paxton, Blind Boy Paxton

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.