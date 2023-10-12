Top track

COOPS Headline Show

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

North London Rapper Coops returns for his Headline Show with his full band! 🔈

Join us for a night of Jazzy, Hip Hop vibes - no sweat you'll be head boppin' through the night! 🔥

Full lineup TBA.

This is an 18+ event (ID PHOTO REQUIRED)

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Coops

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

