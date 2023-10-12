DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
North London Rapper Coops returns for his Headline Show with his full band! 🔈
Join us for a night of Jazzy, Hip Hop vibes - no sweat you'll be head boppin' through the night! 🔥
Full lineup TBA.
This is an 18+ event (ID PHOTO REQUIRED)
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.