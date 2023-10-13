Top track

Bill Haley & His Comets - Rock Around the Clock

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rock Around The Clock

Supersonic
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bill Haley & His Comets - Rock Around the Clock
Got a code?

About

Rock Around The Clock, la nouvelle soirée retour vers le futur du rock !
Le concept ? Un morceau = une décennie.

Voyage à travers le temps en commençant par les années 50s jusqu’à nos jours !

Live tributes par The Notions à 00h30 et le deuxième à 2h00 Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.