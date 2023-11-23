Top track

Holy Wave + The Saxophones (USA)

Dabadaba
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Holy Wave vienen desde Austin, que es como ya ser graduado cum laude en lisergia y psicodelia nada más nacer. Para quien necesite credenciales menos deterministas, diremos también que publican en el sello Reverberation Appreciation Society (¡el mejor nombr Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Holy Wave, The Saxophones

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

