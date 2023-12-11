Top track

Holy Wave - Do You Feel It

Holy Wave

Brudenell Community Room
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.50

About

Holy Wave is a band of multi-instrumentalists from El Paso, Texas, USA.

Since making a move to Austin in 2008, they have cemented themselves as a unique force in the national and international touring circuit.

After perennial performances at Levitation...

14+ with adult.
Presented by Brudenell Social Club.

Lineup

Holy Wave

Venue

Brudenell Community Room

33 Queen's Rd, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

