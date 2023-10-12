Top track

Vomitory - Regorge in the Morgue

Vader (40th anniversary show) + Vomitory + Skaphos

Slaughter Club
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€29

About

VADER

40 YEARS OF THE APOCALYPSE

Opening con

VOMITORY

SKAPHOS

AETHERIAN

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso e' riservato agli associati ACSI. Per associarti, scrivi a tessere.slaughterclubofficial@gmail.com

Questo è un evento 14+

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

1
Vader, VOMITORY, Skaphos and 1 more

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

