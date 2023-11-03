Top track

Alavedra - La Jota del Poliamor

Alavedra

Café la Palma
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€12.84

About

De todas y cada una de las palabras que existen en el rico e inabarcable vocabulario español, Alavedra, después de años de incansable búsqueda y unas cuantas canciones de por medio, han dado con las dos que más les representan: uf venga.

El 'uf', el queji Read more

Lineup

Alavedra

Venue

Café la Palma

Calle de la Palma, 62, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

