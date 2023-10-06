Top track

All the Feral Girls in the Universe

Godcaster w/ Borzoi, Glasshealer

Hotel Vegas
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

Godcaster is a lambent pumping heart. Hysterically keen like birds. The sextet of Judson Kolk (vox, guitar), Bruce Ebersole (guitar, bass, vox, keys), David McFaul (vox, organ, guitar), Von Kolk (vox, guitar, keys), Jan Fontana (bass) and Sam Pickard (drum Read more

Presented by Hotel Vegas

Lineup

Glasshealer, Borzoi, Godcaster

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

