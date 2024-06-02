DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 X Banco Santander

Parc del Fòrum
30 May - 2 Jun 2024
From €239.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la reserva aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound/ IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Apto para todos los públicos.
Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Parc del Fòrum

Carrer de la Pau, 12, 08930 Sant Adrià de Besòs, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

