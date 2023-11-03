Top track

popular

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

umru

Venue MOT Unit 18
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

popular
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by dollop.

Lineup

Stolen Velour, 99jakes, umru

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.