Top track

bar italia - Nurse!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

bar italia, Gobby

Elsewhere - The Hall
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

bar italia - Nurse!
Got a code?

About

In order for you to join us, we require a valid scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies and Photogra Read more

PopGun Presents

Lineup

bar italia, Gobby

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.