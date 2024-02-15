Top track

Tawa

Deena Abdelwahed présente 'JBAL RRSAS' live

Gaité Lyrique
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€28.25

About

GRANDE SALLE DEBOUT

OUVERTURE DES PORTES 19H30

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE & DIF PRODUCTIONS.

Lineup

Deena Abdelwahed

Venue

Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

