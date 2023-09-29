Top track

Scowl, Militarie Gun, MSPAINT, Somerset Thrower

The Meadows
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
$28.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scowl come back to NYC with a monster lineup featuring Militarie Gun, MSPAINT and Somerset Thrower

All ages

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

