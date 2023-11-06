Top track

Jealous Nostril - Lovebomb

Jealous Nostril

The Waterfront
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jealous Nostril

Johnny Borrell (Razorlight) / Ellis D / Josh McClorey (The Strypes)

https://slinky.to/LovebombJN

+ supports

Damp Matches

https://linktr.ee/dampmatches

The Lowtones

https://linktr.ee/thelowtones

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Everything Is Fine + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Damp Matches, Jealous Nostril

Venue

The Waterfront

King St, Norwich NR1 1QH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

