Fill My Cup

Razor-n-Tape Pres. A Joyful Noise

Public Records
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
New York
$20.60

Fill My Cup
About

A Joyful Noise returns to the Sound Room for a night of raucous live band energy and interplay led by JKriv, with interlocking DJ sets delivered by the Razor-N-Tape crew.

Kenny Jones

Ferias

Aaron Dae

Brandon Markell Holmes

Domenica

Jason Lindner

Jim...

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

5
Kenny Jones, Aaron Dae, Brandon Markell Holmes and 5 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

