Venerus - Appartamento (feat. Frah Quintale)

Venerus

Urban Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsPerugia
€26.45

Venerus - Appartamento (feat. Frah Quintale)
About

12 settembre 2023 - Venerus, artista che ha contribuito a innovare la scena musicale contemporanea, annuncia oggi il “‘18- ’23 Club Tour”, il tour invernale - prodotto da Palace Agenzia - che lo vedrà esibirsi per la prima volta nei principali club italian Read more

Presentato da Urban Club Srl.
Lineup

Venerus

Venue

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

