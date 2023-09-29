Top track

Rave LA Presents : HOUSELINE

Heartbeat
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rave LA Presents

HOUSELINE

9pm-2am

lineup

POPS . JOHNJOSE . NAR . CHRIS CASTLE . PATRICK THA GREAT . KOQUE . BETS . SARUTONIN

21+ WELCOME WITH ID.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Rave LA & Heartbeat.

Lineup

Pops, DJ Bets, JOHNJOSÉ

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

