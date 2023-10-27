Top track

Hannes Bieger - Pluton

LINK pres. Hannes Bieger (Modular Live)

Link
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Siamo onorati di ospitare per la prima volta a Bologna uno degli ingegneri di musica elettronica più noti e richiesti del Mondo, che ci delizierà con 90 minuti di Modular Live.

Assieme a lui, il duo, dj e producer, Underconcept e uno dei migliori digger d Read more

Presentato da Link 2.0 APS.

Lineup

Hannes Bieger

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

