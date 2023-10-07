Top track

J. Worra - All The Girls

Gray Area presents J. Worra & Guests

MUSICA NYC
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
From $24.45

Event information

After an electric sell-out debut in Brooklyn, J. Worra is storming back for a headline performance at NYC’s largest dance club, Musica on October 7 with a thrilling lineup announcing soon!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Gray Area.

Lineup

J. Worra

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

