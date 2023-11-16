DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DRAMA

Knockdown Center
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
$43.01
DRAMA takes over Knockdown Center on November 16 on their Till We Die US & Europe Tour.

--DRAMA is the fusion of producer Na’el Shehade’s Chicago house beats and Via Rosa's jazz-infused vocals. They blend R&B with dance-pop, crafting a unique sound that Read more

Presented by Knockdown Center.

Drama

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

