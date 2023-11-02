DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laveda

The Monarch Tavern
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hailing from Albany, NY; genre blending dream pop/rock outfit Laveda set nostalgic and cinematic moods with a 90's-esque sound reminiscent of The Sundays and My Bloody Valentine.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Transmit Presents.

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

