Top track

Delilah Bon - I Don't Listen To You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Delilah Holliday

The Hackney Social
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Delilah Bon - I Don't Listen To You
Got a code?

About

Parallel Lines presents
Delilah Holliday

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

Delilah Holliday

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.