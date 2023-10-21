DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HOUSEWORK

Sleeping Village
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
DJChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Main Bar - Free Event | 21+

HOUSEWORK connects the dots between everything from ambient, spaced out dub and tropical grooves to deep, dreamy house, wonky techno, breakbeat and nu disco. Music for movement.

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

