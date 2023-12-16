Top track

Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name

NO CHIEFS (RATM cover) + SYSTEMIZE (SOAD cover)

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€10.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

No Chiefs (tribute to RATM)

1992, Rage Against The Machine sort son premier album. 30 ans

après, le discours militant de Zack De La Rocha, leader

charismatique du groupe est toujours d’actualité…

No Chiefs (groupe nantais) rend hommage sur scène à ce g

Présenté par ASSOC. MARIA PROD.

Lineup

No Chiefs, Systemize

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

