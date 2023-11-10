DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zooey Celeste Album Release Show

Genghis Cohen
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Zooey Celeste Album Release Show

11/10/2023 at Genghis Cohen

The full-length debut from Zooey Celeste, Restless Thoughts is the real-life manifestation of its creator’s alter ego—an astral shaman responsible for leading the newly de Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.