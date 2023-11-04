DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Furlax, de son vrai nom Alexandre Achdjian, est un rappeur et beatmaker français. Il passe son adolescence à Evry (91à et Johannesburg en Afrique du Sud où il découvre la production et le rap à l'âge de 14 ans. Il a sorti 6 projets disponibles sur les plat
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.