DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Furlax

FGO-Barbara
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Furlax, de son vrai nom Alexandre Achdjian, est un rappeur et beatmaker français. Il passe son adolescence à Evry (91à et Johannesburg en Afrique du Sud où il découvre la production et le rap à l'âge de 14 ans. Il a sorti 6 projets disponibles sur les plat Read more

Présenté par Madline.

Lineup

Furlax

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.