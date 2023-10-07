DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Futura: sperimentazioni per il domani

Daste
Sat, 7 Oct, 4:30 pm
TalkBergamo
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
con Fosbury Architecture e Matteo Loglio (oio)

Nella consapevolezza di un enorme cambiamento in corso, trasversale e non ancora qualificabile, “Futura – sperimentazioni per il domani” è un momento di riflessione sulle attività progettuali al di fuori del Read more

di MiDi Motori Digitali aps.

Daste

Via Daste e Spalenga, 13, 24125 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open4:15 pm

