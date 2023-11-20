DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From Autumn To Ashes(or FATA) was a band from Long Island, New York, USA. The band mixed melody with hardcore/metal styles, and their earlier albums featured a unique dual vocal style between frontman Benjamin Perri and drummer Francis Mark.
