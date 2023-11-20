DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

From Autumn To Ashes

The Meadows
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

From Autumn To Ashes(or FATA) was a band from Long Island, New York, USA. The band mixed melody with hardcore/metal styles, and their earlier albums featured a unique dual vocal style between frontman Benjamin Perri and drummer Francis Mark.

This is an 16 Read more

Scenic Presents

Lineup

From Autumn to Ashes

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.