Hoovs at The Forge

The Forge at The Lower Third
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Hoovs are a charasmatic jazz trio that promises to enchant audiences with their soulful and captivating upcoming perforamance at The Forge.

Whether you're a seasoned Jazz enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, Hoovs promises a night of music that will lea Read more

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

