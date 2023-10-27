Top track

The Beatles - A Hard Day's Night

Hard Day's Night / Nuit Pop 60's & British Beat

Supersonic
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€5.50

About

Hard Day’s Night

Entre Twist, Rock et Soul, le Supersonic vous donne rendez-vous dans les 60’s pour danser toute la nuit sur les meilleurs sons Pop 60s et British Beat !

Live Tribute à 1h00 de The Notions
DJ Set Pop 60’s d'Ed Bertram et TBA

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

