Lauren Housley

The Waiting Room
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“A wonderful emerging Americana act, I really love her music” Bob Harris

Lauren Housley is a singer and songwriter hailing from Yorkshire, UK. Her love of music started early, with a deep connection to great songs, the craft of storytelling and emotive vo Read more

Presented by DMP.
Lineup

Lauren Housley

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

