DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

West Town Social Club: Art Crawl

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 am
Food & drinkChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An exciting opportunity to check out some great art in the West Town neighborhood together! This event is a first-time collaboration between West Town Social Club and Art is Endless in support of bringing people together to enjoy great artwork while explor Read more

West Town Social Club presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.