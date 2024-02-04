Top track

Hyde Park Book Club
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alternative Folk mainstay Junior Brother boldly stakes out new Folk-inflected ground with a fresh and daring single, “The Men Who Eat Ring Forts’. The brand new release follows on from June’s epic “Junior Brother’s Favourite” EP, and 2022's highly acclaime Read more

Presented by PPY & Brudenell Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Junior Brother

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

