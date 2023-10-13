Top track

cassö - Prada

Cassö (London Debut), Ronnie Pacitti, Hyzteria

Egg
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday 13th October Cassö makes his London debut with us on the Middle Floor! Cassö is flying high at the moment with his debut track "Prada" Ft Raye & D Block Europe racking up over 40 million listens on Spotify & hitting 8th in the UK Top 40 charts.

Presented by EGG.
Lineup

Casso, Hyzteria, Sarah Jonzo

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

