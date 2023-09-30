DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Baked Project

Club 44
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
About

Il progetto "Baked" porterà una rivoluzione epica alla scena techno ed elettronica, molti collettivi artistici si uniranno in un'esperienza sensoriale unica, ispirata alla “cottura” musicale. I DJ si trasformeranno in veri cuochi sonori, mescolando suoni e Read more

Presentato da Live Moment.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

4
Cristian Comes, Clay Sala, Pieropiee and 4 more

Venue

Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

