Bowie’s Birthday: An Orchestral Celebration

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On what would have been his 77th birthday, we celebrate cultural and musical icon David Bowie with an orchestral performance of his most cherished songs.

Capturing the sounds of Bowie at various stages of his artistic career, this acclaimed performance by Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

