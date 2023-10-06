DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Devon Worley Band Album Release

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$20.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Devon Worley Band will release their much anticipated album produced by 4 time Grammy Winning producer Andrew Coleman. Featuring Samuel Johnson Band and a fashion show from Banshee Clothing Line.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

