Bards + Special Guests

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsManchester
£9.50

About

BARDS return to Manchester for an exclusive hometown headline show at The Lodge, Deaf Institute.

Support from Brighton's Jar of Blind Flies + Manchester's The Cutter + TBC

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Kill-Joy Promotions.

Lineup

Jar of Blind Flies, Bards

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open6:30 pm

