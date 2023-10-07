Top track

Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens & HAAi - Chaos Energy

Into The Woods Presents Kelly Lee Owens (DJ Set)

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Into The Woods Presents Kelly Lee Owens (DJ Set)

  • 21+
  21+
Tickets are not refundable and non-transferable. A valid Government ID matching the name on the ticket will be required for entry. If you purchase a ticket for a friend or significant other, your pr
Presented by Into the Woods
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kelly Lee Owens

Venue

Venue TBA (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, California 90036, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

