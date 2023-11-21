Top track

Jaakko Eino Kalevi - Double Talk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jaakko Eino Kalevi + Minimal Schlager

Point Ephémère
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jaakko Eino Kalevi - Double Talk
Got a code?

About

Rendez-vous le 21 novembre 2023 pour le concert exceptionnel de Jaakko Eino Kalevi au Point Éphémère !

Aujourd'hui, Jaakko Eino Kalevi revient avec l'annonce de son nouvel album Chaos Magic, dont la sortie est prévue le 17 novembre sur Weird World. Un...

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Jaakko Eino Kalevi, Minimal Schlager

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.